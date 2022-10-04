Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Lowered by Analyst

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $143.18 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.39.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.