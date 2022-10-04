Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $46,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

