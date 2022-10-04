General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

