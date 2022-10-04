Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Lowered by Analyst

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

