Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 509,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 887.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 341,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 307,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

IPAC opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76.

