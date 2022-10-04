Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
