Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

