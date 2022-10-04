Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $230.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $222.61 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

