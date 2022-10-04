Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

