New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $3,452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

