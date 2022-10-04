William Blair Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE SEE opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

