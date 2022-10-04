Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 43,098 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,098 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Premier Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PFC opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $936.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About Premier Financial

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.