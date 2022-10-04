Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97.

