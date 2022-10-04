Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

DUK opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

