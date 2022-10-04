Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

