Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,946 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $255,801,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 128,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MS opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.