ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

