iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

