Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

