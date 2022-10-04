FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Lumentum Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.