Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.