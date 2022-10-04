Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

