Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,667 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

