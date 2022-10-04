Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,230,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

