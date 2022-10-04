Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 452,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 191,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.