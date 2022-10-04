Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Up 4.1 %

BA opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

