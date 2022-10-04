Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GD opened at $220.53 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $228.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

