FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,366 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

