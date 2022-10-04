FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,470,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.