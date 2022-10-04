FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 24,851 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.