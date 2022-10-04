FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,626 Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000.
Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
Shares of EOCT stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.
