FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity

Adobe Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

