FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 3.5 %

LMT opened at $399.74 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

