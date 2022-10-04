iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.41.

