FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,116 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

