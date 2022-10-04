New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 239,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,356,000 after purchasing an additional 179,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,264.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

