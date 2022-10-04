New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 106,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

