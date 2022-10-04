FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ES stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

