Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,806,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 366,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

