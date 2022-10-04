Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

9/28/2022 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

9/21/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

9/16/2022 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

8/16/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

TECK stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $318,590,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

