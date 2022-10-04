FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 869.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 110,196 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 57,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of IDU opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

