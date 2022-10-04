FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $167.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

