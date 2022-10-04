FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

