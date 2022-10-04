FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,374 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.38.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

