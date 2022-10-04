FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,946 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $30.64.

