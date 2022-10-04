FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

