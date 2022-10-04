FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $206.96 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.72.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

