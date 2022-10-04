FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

