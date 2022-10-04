HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 16,730 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,426,219.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

