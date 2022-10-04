HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 154.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 22.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Transcat by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 157.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter worth $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $592.07 million, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

